Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,339,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 254,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 122,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 15.3 %

STAA opened at $59.84 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.11.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

