Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 38883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 151.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

