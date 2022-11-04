OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 43,860 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Relx by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Relx by 3.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 132,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Several brokerages have commented on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,000 ($23.12) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($32.84) to GBX 2,710 ($31.33) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($30.64) to GBX 2,785 ($32.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.23) to GBX 2,700 ($31.22) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($31.56) to GBX 2,770 ($32.03) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

