Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,570 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.