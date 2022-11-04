Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 10,179 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FedEx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.5% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

