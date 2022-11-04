Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.12.

NYSE:ROK opened at $242.83 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

