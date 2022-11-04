Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 121,880 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 917.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 370,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 88,324 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $23.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.