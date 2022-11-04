Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 104,727 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,727 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,790,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 703,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 474,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.4 %

DEI opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

