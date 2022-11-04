Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,755,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of AON opened at $276.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

