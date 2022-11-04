Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.15. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.