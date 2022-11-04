KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $373.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.