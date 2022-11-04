Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,216 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.74 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.73.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.