IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 857,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.2 %

IDA stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

