Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 544,570 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 455,191 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after acquiring an additional 377,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 100.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 324,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on OMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
Owens & Minor Stock Performance
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
