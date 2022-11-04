Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,876,000 after buying an additional 178,892 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GPC opened at $177.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

