Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $254.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

