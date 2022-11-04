Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $463.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.