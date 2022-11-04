Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RLI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE RLI opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $133.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

