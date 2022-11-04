JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $373.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $170.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

