Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 915 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Down 6.3 %

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.