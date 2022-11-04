Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 44,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

