Fifth Third Bancorp Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

