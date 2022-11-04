CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Holdings Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CVB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $27.75 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.