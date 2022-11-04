Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

