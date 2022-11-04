Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $148,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of eXp World by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

EXPI opened at $11.45 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

