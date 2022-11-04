Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $263,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.12.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

