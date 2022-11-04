Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

