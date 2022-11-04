Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

