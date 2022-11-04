Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.23% of Bath & Body Works worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

