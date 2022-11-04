Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $63,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $103.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

