SouthState Corp Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $131.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

