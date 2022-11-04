Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL opened at $319.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $325.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,726 shares of company stock worth $2,430,352. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

