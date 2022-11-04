Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 993.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,933 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

NYSE MOS opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

