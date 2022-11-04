Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,487 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,185,000.

IWR stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

