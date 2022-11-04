Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,288 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $194.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.