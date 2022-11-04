Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $385.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 389.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

