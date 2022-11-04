Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,148 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 121.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 108.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.71) to GBX 2,330 ($26.94) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.28) to GBX 2,050 ($23.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,250 ($26.01) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:BHP opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

