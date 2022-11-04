Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 912.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 306.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

SYNH opened at $47.81 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

