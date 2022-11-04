Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
