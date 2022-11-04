Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 479.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 903,013 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 175,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
