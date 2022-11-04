Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

