Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 205,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,395,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.35% of Power Integrations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.1% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $62.09 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $110.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

