Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of ExlService worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Insider Activity

ExlService Stock Performance

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $177.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $154.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.