881,942 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 881,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $27.56 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

