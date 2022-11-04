Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,724 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $164.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

