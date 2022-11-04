PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

