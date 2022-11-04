Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 140,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

