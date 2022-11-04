Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,875 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.