Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4,880.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.14.

Shares of KEYS opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

