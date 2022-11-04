Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $177.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

